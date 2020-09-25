Allarme Covid, la diretta su Agorà

Questa mattina, ospite della trasmissione "Agorà" in onda su RAI 3, ho sottolineato l'importanza di affrontare l'emergenza Covid sensibilizzando i cittadini all'uso delle mascherine nel pieno rispetto delle prescrizioni. Adesso sappiamo come comportarci e facciamo del nostro meglio per fronteggiare la diffusione del virus.

