Dopo i due casi dei dipendenti del Comune positivi a Formia, il sindaco Paola Villa, ha annunciato via facebook il risultato dei tamponi effettuati alle persone a tutti i dipendenti. “Finalmente sono arrivati gli esiti dei tamponi dei dipendenti del Comune di Formia, TUTTI NEGATIVI!!! La notizia diventa ancora più bella, perché anche la famiglia, del nostro secondo dipendente positivo al covid, o meglio la moglie ed i figli, sono tutti negativi. E allora buon sabato a tutti, buon 1° Agosto… W Formia ed un abbraccio a tutti i dipendenti del Comune che hanno vissuto ansie e paure.”
Formia, positivo un secondo dipendente comunale

