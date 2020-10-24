“28 le persone attualmente positive nel nostro Comune (10 in quarantena già dal mese di settembre) . Nessuna di queste persone e’ ricoverata presso strutture ospedaliere. 18 persone appartengono a 4 nuclei familiari, a testimonianza del fatto che il contagio all’interno delle famiglie e’ il più diffuso anche nella nostra comunità. Bisogna avere senso di responsabilità e prudenza, ridurre le occasioni di contatto sociale, in particolare modo quelle in cui, per forza di cose, non si indossa la mascherina . Quasi tutto dipende dai nostri comportamenti. Forza un po’ !” Così in un post sui social il primo cittadino di Minturno