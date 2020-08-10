Nuovi casi di Covid-19 in provincia di Latina: “Nelle ultime 24 ore ci vengono segnalati dalle Asl ulteriori 2 casi di rientro da Ibiza, 2 ragazze di Fondi, 2 suore e una maestra al centro estivo di Rieti. Bisogna aumentare il livello di attenzione”.

