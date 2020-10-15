“Oggi abbiamo 4 positivi Covid-19 residenti nel nostro Comune, tra questi la famiglia della collaboratrice scolastica del plesso della scuola dell’infanzia “La Mimosa” di Castagneto, che resta chiusa. Domani la asl invierà al comune le prescrizioni affinché si possa emettere l’ordinanza per tenere chiuso il plesso della scuola dell’infanzia fino all’esito dei tamponi al quale saranno sottoposti bambini, personale docente e gli altri collaboratori. Quest’oggi in accordo con il Dipartimento di Prevenzione ed Igiene della Asl siamo riusciti ad individuare nella mattinata di sabato 17 ottobre un giorno in cui il drive-in del Di Liegro di Gaeta sarà dedicato esclusivamente ai bambini della scuola dell’infanzia di Castagneto, ai bambini della seconda elementare sempre del plesso di Castagneto, ai docenti dell’infanzia e ai collaboratori scolastici del plesso dell’infanzia. Inoltre in ausilio della Asl si stanno tracciando i link della collaboratrice scolastica positiva, la cui positività è legata alla propria vita personale. Domani in mattinata ci sarà il sopralluogo degli operatori della Asl presso l’ufficio postale di Via Vitruvio perché si autorizzi la sua riapertura. Finora tutti i risultati dei tamponi dei dipendenti risultano negativi, e domani se l’Asl ci autorizza dovremmo procedere alla riapertura.” Così sui social il sindaco di Formia