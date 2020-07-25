Presso la Sala Falcone Borsellino, si è svolta la conferenza stampa tenuta dal Sindaco Paola Villa, in cui la prima cittadina ha aggiornato sulle ultime novità relative ai contagiati registrati a Formia. Il Sindaco ha voluto comunicare alla cittadinanza che tra i positivi al Covid è risultato alle prime ore di questa mattina anche un dipendente comunale. Il dipendente in questione ha un link diretto con uno dei due casi registrati nella giornata di ieri provenienti dalla Lombardia. Pronti gli interventi nella Casa Comunale di Via Vitruvio 190 che per ordinanza sindacale n.54 resteranno chiusi anche il lunedì, iniziata oggi la disinfezione e la sanificazione che verrà ripetuta anche sabato prossimo. Restano comunque aperte per i servizi essenziali, le sedi di Piazzetta delle Erbe e dell’Ex Caserma in Via Lavanga n.190. Già nel primo pomeriggio di oggi saranno eseguiti i primi tamponi sui dipendenti individuati dai link epidemiologici mentre per altri saranno eseguiti i sierologici a partire da lunedì 27 luglio. Il Coc (Centro Operativo Comunale) ancora attivo dall’inizio dell’ Emergenza è stato temporaneamente trasferito presso la sede comunale di Piazzetta delle Erbe.