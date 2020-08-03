Gaeta, agosto e il problema dei parcheggi. Come ogni anno la città pontina viene letterarmente invasa nel mese d’agosto dai tanti turisti e tra i problemi che si presentano c’è sicuramente quello della viabilità e dei parcheggi. Il consigliere Romanelli in un video messaggio su Facebook fa delle proposte su come, a suo avviso, si potrebbe arginare la situazione. “A breve partirà l’Arena Virgilio, che andrà ad occupare decine e decine di parcheggi per due settimane abbondanti e ci sarà carenza di parcheggi, a mio avviso l’amministrazione comunale dovrebbe adottare delle misure tampone per contrastare e sopperire la carenza di parcheggi; una possibile soluzione potrebbe essere l’apertura della vetreria per essere utilizzata come area parcheggio”, inoltre, continua che “per disincentivare l’uso delle auto e l’ingresso delle auto in quello che è il nostro salotto a mio avviso si può andare ad operare su quella che è la tariffa oraria, quindi la mia proposta è di raddoppiare il costo del parcheggio da 2 a 4 euro l’ora”