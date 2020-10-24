“E’ arrivata la notizia che temevamo di avere” “Purtroppo tutti gli ospiti e gli operatori fermi nella struttura sanitaria Domus Aurea risultano positivi al tampone molecolare”. A comunicare gli aggiornamenti il sindaco di Itri Antonio Fargiorgio che in una diretta social ha reso noto come tutti i positivi emersi nei giorni scorsi dai test sierologici sono stati confermati.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR