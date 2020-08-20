“Al netto delle mancate opportunità dovute alla nuova gestione non pubblicistica e consortile del servizio, credo comunque doveroso da parte mia Ribadire alcune proposte atte a migliorare la pulizia in città:  Zonizzazione della città per l’individuazione degli addetti allo spazzamento e responsabili del ritiro rifiuti di ciascun quartiere (necessario per i controllori e i fruitori del servizio avere dei punti di riferimento);  Più cestini per strada e previsione di un doppio svuotamento giornaliero nei periodi di maggiore afflusso turistico (Alta stagione, Eventi);  Nei Centri Storici (Gaeta Medioevale e Via della Indipendenza) ritiro immediato al conferimento (necessario per garantire maggiore pulizia e accoglienza nella fruizione serale del Centro Storico);  Spostamento dell’Isola ecologica nell’entroterra;  Scorporo del servizio di pulizia delle Spiagge e delle caditoie (necessario per focalizzare l’attenzione sullo smaltimento ordinario dei rifiuti, sul verde scorporato già si notano le differenze).” Così su facebook il consigliere Romanelli