54enne si allacciava abusivamente alla rete elettrica, denunciato

By
redazione
-
0
163

Il 14 aprile 2021, in Terracina, l'aliquota radiomobile del norm della locale compagnia, ha deferito all'a.g. un 54enne del posto che attingeva abusivamente energia elettrica previa manomissione del contatore enel della sua abitazione.

