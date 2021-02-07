Coronavirus, il bollettino del 7 febbraio in provincia di Latina

By
redazione
-
0
337

Nella Asl di Latina sono 112 i nuovi casi e si tratta di casi isolati a domicilio o con link familiare o contatto di un caso già noto. Si registrano quattro decessi di 75, 84, 92 e 93 anni con patologie.

Diciannove i guariti nelle ultime 24 ore.

