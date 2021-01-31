Coronavirus in provincia: 121 nuovi casi, nessun decesso

Nel bollettino ASL del 31 gennaio, sono 121 i nuovi casi positivi al Coronavirus registrati in provincia di Latina.
Non è stato segnalato nessun decesso. 153 invece le persone guarite.
