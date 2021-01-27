Coronavirus in provincia, i dati del 27 gennaio

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Oggi 27 gennaio nel consueto bollettino dell’asl di Latina si registrano 117 nuovi casi e 3 decessi.

Nel Lazio si registrano 1.338 casi positivi (+299), 62 i decessi (+19) e +2.505 i guariti

