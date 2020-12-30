Covid, 105 nuovi positivi e 2 decessi in provincia di Latina

By
redazione
-
0
1230

Nel bollettino Asl del 30 dicembre si registrano 105 nuovi casi positivi e 3 decessi ( 1 fuori territorio Asl).

46 le persone guarite nelle ultime 24 ore.

ASL di Latina, al via campagna vaccinale operatori sanitari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR