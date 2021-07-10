Covid-19, 10 luglio: il bollettino in provincia

By
redazione
-
0
106

Otto nuovi positivi, zero decessi, un ricovero, 61 guarigioni e 5881 vaccinazioni. Sono i numeri Covid-19 delle ultime 24 ore riportati nel bollettino del 10 luglio dell’Asl di Latina.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR