Covid-19, 106 nuovi positivi e 2 decessi: ecco il bollettino

By
redazione
-
0
508
Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Sono 106 nuovi casi positivi e 2 decessi (uno a Formia e uno a Latina) nel bollettino odierno della Asl di Latina.

122 i negativizzati nelle ultime 24 ore.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR