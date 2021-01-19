Covid, 221 nuovi casi e 4 decessi in provincia

221 nuovi casi e 5 decessi ( di cui uno extra territorio Asl) sono i dati registrati nel bollettino ASL della provincia di Latina.

157 le persone guarite nelle ultime 24 ore.

