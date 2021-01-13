Covid, 247 nuovi casi e 2 decessi. Ecco il bollettino Asl della provincia di Latina







Covid, nel bollettino odierno si registrano 247 nuovi casi e 2 decessi in provincia. 24 i guariti nelle ultime 24 ore.

Ecco il bollettino Asl della provincia di Latina

