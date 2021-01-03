Covid, 374 nuovi casi e 4 decessi in provincia

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Boom di casi in provincia di Latina. Il bollettino del 3 gennaio registra 374 nuovi casi e 5 decessi di cui uno extra territorio Asl.

95 guariti nelle ultime 24 ore.

