Covid, bollettino 1 Luglio: 1 nuovo caso in provincia di Latina

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Covid, nel bollettino ASL del 1 Luglio si registra 1 nuovo caso in provincia di Latina. Nessun decesso.

0 ricoveri e 52 guariti nelle ultime 24 ore.

