Covid, bollettino 14 maggio: 61 nuovi casi in provincia di Latina

Covid,nel bollettino ASL del 14 maggio si registrano 61 nuovi casi in provincia di Latina. Nessun decesso.

204 le persone guarite nelle ultime 24 ore e 4 persone ricoverate

