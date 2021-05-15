Covid, bollettino 15 maggio: 137 i casi in provincia di Latina

Covid, nel bollettino ASl del 15 maggio si registra un incremento dei casi in provincia di Latina.

137 sono i casi registrati nelle ultime 24 ore. Nessun decesso

