Covid, bollettino 16 maggio: 47 nuovi casi e nessun decesso in provincia di Latina

By
redazione
-
0
526

Covid nel bollettino del 16 maggio della ASl di Latina si registrano 47 nuovi casi e nessun decesso in provincia di Latina.

7 ricoveri e 32 guariti nelle ultime 24 ore.

