Covid, bollettino 17 maggio: 48 nuovi casi in provincia di Latina

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

Covid,nel bollettino ASl del 17 maggio si registrano 48 nuovi casi in provincia di Latina.

Nessun decesso. 27 i guariti e 1 ricovero nelle ultime 24 ore.

