Covid bollettino 18 maggio: “solo” 15 casi in provincia di Latina

By
redazione
-
0
260

Covid nel bollettino del 18 maggio si registra un netto calo dei positivi. Sono 15 casi i casi registrati in provincia di Latina.

276 i guariti, 4 i ricoveri nelle ultime 24 ore.

