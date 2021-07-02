Covid, bollettino 2 Luglio: 2 novi casi e 1 ricovero in provincia

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Covid, nel bollettino ASl del 2 Luglio si registrano 2 novi casi e 1 ricovero nelle ultime 24 ore.

Nessu decesso.

