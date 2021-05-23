Covid, bollettino 23 maggio: 45 nuovi casi in provincia

Covid, nel bollettino ASL del 23 maggio si registrano 45 uovi casi in provincia di Latina e nessun decesso.

6 ricoveri e 52 guariti nelle ultime 24 ore.

