Covid, bollettino 26 giugno: 2 nuovi casi e nessun decesso in provincia

By
redazione
-
0
132
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Covid, nel bollettino del 26 giugno si registrano 2 nuovi casi e nessun decesso in provincia di Latina nelle ultime 24 ore.

87 le persone guarite.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR