Covid, bollettino 27 luglio: 23 nuovi casi e 3 ricoveri

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Covid, nel bollettino ASL del 27 luglio si registrano 23 nuovi casi e 3 ricoveri in provincia di Latina.

Nessun decesso.

