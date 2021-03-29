Covid, bollettino 29 marzo: 79 nuovi casi in provincia di Latina

Covid nel bollettino ASL del 29 marzo si registrano 79 nuovi casi in provincia di Latina e nessun decesso.

7 le persone guarite, mentre i ricoveri sono 12.

