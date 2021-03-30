Covid, bollettino 30 marzo provincia di Latina

By
redazione
-
0
332

Covid-19, nel bollettino Asl del 30 marzo si registrano 87 nuovi casi positivi e 3 decessi (di cui 1 extra territorio Asl) .

13 i ricoveri, 108 i guariti nelle ultime 24 ore.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR