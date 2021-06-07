Covid, bollettino 7 giugno: 16 nuovi casi e 3 decessi in provincia di Latina

By
redazione
-
0
284
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Covid, nel bollettino ASL del 7 giugno si registrano 16 nuovi casi e 3 decessi in provincia di Latina.

23 i guariti e 3 i ricoveri nelle ultime 24 ore.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR