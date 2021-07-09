Covid, bollettino 9 luglio: 2 nuovi casi e 1 decesso in provincia

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Covid, nel bollettino ASL del 9 luglio vengono registrati 2 nuovi casi e 1 decesso in provincia di Latina.

1 ricovero e 85 guariti nelle ultime 24 ore.

