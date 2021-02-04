Covid, bollettino ASL 4 febbraio: 176 nuovi casi e 3 decessi in provincia

redazione
Il bollettino ASL del 4 febbraio registra 176 nuovi casi e 3 decessi in provincia di Latina.

144 le persone guarite nelle ultime 24 ore.

