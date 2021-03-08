Covid, bollettino Asl 8 marzo: 78 nuovi positivi e 1 decesso in provincia

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Covid-19, nel bollettino Asl del 8 marzo si registrano nelle ultime 24 ore 78 nuovi positivi e 1 decesso in provincia.

30 i guariti

