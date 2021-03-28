Covid, bollettino Asl Latina del 28 marzo: 161 nuovi casi e 2 decessi

Covid-19,ne bollettino Asl Latina del 28 marzo si registrano 161 nuovi casi e 2 decessi (dicui uno extra territorio Asl).

22 i guariti.

