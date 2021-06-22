Covid, bollettino del 22 giugno: 4 nuovi casi in provincia di Latina

By
redazione
-
0
254
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Covid, nel bollettino ASL del 22 giugno si registrano 4 nuovi casi in provincia di Latina.

1 ricovero e 254 guariti nelle ultime 24 ore.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR