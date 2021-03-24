Covid, il bollettino del 24 marzo: 157 casi e 1 decesso in provincia

Sono 157 i nuovi casi di Covid 19 in provincia di Latina. Si registra un decesso a Sonnino. E’ quanto emerge dal bollettino odierno della Asl di LAtina.

Sono 118 le guarigioni nelle ultime 24 ore.

