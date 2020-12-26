Covid in provincia, 45 nuovi casi e tre decessi

By
redazione
-
0
762

Covid, 45 nuovi contagi e tre morti in provincia di Latina registrati nel bollettino asl del 26 dicembre.

109 i guariti belle ultime 24h.

Il dato è il più basso dell’ultimo periodo, ma da considerare che ieri i drive in in provincia erano chiusi.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR