Covid in provincia, bollettino del 5 giugno: 28 nuovi casi e nessun decesso

By
redazione
-
0
393

Covid in provincia di Latina nel bollettino del 5 giugno si registrano 28 nuovi casi e nessun decesso.

3 i ricoveri e 90 i guariti nelle ultime 24 ore.

