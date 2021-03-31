Covid in provincia di Latina, il bollettino del 31 marzo

Covid in provincia di Latina, il bollettino del 31 marzo della Asl di Latina registra 104 nuovi casi e 2 decessi.

112 le persone guarite, 9 i ricoveri nelle ultime 24 ore.

