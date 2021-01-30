Covid in provincia, il bollettino del 30 gennaio

Covid in provincia, il bollettino Asl del 30 gennaio registra nelle ultime 24 ore 114 nuovi casi positivi e 3 decessi (1 extra territrorio ASL)

61 i guariti.

