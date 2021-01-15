Covid19, 173 nuovi positivi e 4 decessi

By
redazione
-
0
873
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

173 nuovi positivi, 127 guariti e 4 decessi nel bollettino delle ultime 24 ore redatto gialla Asl di Latina.

Lazio zona arancione da domenica 17 gennaio.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR