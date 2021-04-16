Covid19, il bollettino del 16 aprile

By
redazione
-
0
444
Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash

Sono 184 i nuovi casi positivi al Covid19 in provincia di Latina. È quante emerge dal bollettino Asl odierno.

Nelle ultime 24 ore si registrano anche 171 guarigioni, 17 ricoveri e 2560 vaccinazioni.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR