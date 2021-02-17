Covid19, il bollettino del 17 febbraio 2021

By
redazione
-
0
335
Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Ecco i numeri del bollettino odierno pubblicato dalla Asl di Latina:

67 nuovi casi, 3 decessi e 130 guarigioni nelle ultime 24 ore

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR