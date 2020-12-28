Forte vento a Gaeta, volano lamiere (FOTO)

redazione
Tromba d’aria a Gaeta. Il forte vento di questa sera ha trasportato delle lamiere che si sono abbattute sulla recinzione di un’abitazione in via Montecristo.

Nessun ferito. Ostruita anche la strada.

