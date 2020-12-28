Forte vento a Gaeta, volano lamiere

By
redazione
-
0
231

Maltempo a Gaeta. Il forte vento che sta sferzando il golfo di Gaeta, questa sera ha trasportato delle lamiere che si sono abbattute sulla recinzione di un’abitazione in via Montecristo. Nessun ferito.

Ostruita anche la strada.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR