Gaeta baciata dalla fortuna, vinti oltre 48mila euro al lotto

By
redazione
-
0
565

Gaeta protagonista dell’ultimo concorso del Lotto.

Il terno 20-79-90, uscito nel concorso del Lotto di ieri, sulla ruota di Palermo ha permesso due vincite a Gaeta del valore di 25mila euro e 23.750 euro, per un totale che supera 48mila euro.

