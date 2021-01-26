Linea Roma–Formia, traffico sospeso per persone non autorizzate in prossimità dei binari

redazione
243

Circolazione ferroviaria sospesa tra Itri e Formia per la presenza di persone non autorizzate in prossimità dei binari.
Necessario l’intervento delle Forze dell’Ordine.

Ritardi fino a 30 minuti

