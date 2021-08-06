Maltempo, soppressioni collegamenti isole pontine

By
redazione
-
0
96

Per condizioni meteo avverse, soppressioni nei collegamenti Laziomar con le Isole Pontine: oggi non verranno effettuate le corse unità veloci Ponza-Anzio delle ore 12 e Anzio-Ponza delle ore 15. Lo comunica Astral Infomobilità.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR